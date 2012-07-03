NEW DELHI, July 3 An Indian telecoms tribunal on
Tuesday gave a split verdict in a case by mobile phone operators
that had challenged a government order requiring them to stop
offering 3G services beyond their licensed zones through mutual
roaming pacts, lawyers said.
The tribunal asked the operators to appeal at a higher
court, one lawyer on the case said, after the tribunal split its
vote with one in favour of the government and the other in
favour of the carriers.
The tribunal's decision was keenly watched by investors in
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's Indian unit and Idea
Cellular - the country's top three carriers by revenue
- which have managed to offer 3G services in most parts of the
country because of the pacts.
In a 2010 government auction, Bharti won 3G bandwidth in 13
of the country's 22 service areas, while Idea gained access to
11 and Vodafone nine.
The telecoms ministry told carriers last December that it
was illegal to offer 3G services beyond their allotted zones by
mutually agreeing to share their airwaves.
In the same month, the three operators and smaller rivals
Tata Teleservices and Aircel challenged the
government order before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and
Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).
