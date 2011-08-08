Aug 8 India, the world's fastest-growing mobile phone market, added 11.41 million mobile subscribers in June, taking the total connections to 851.70 million, data from the sector regulator showed on Monday.

Mobile phone additions have fallen in recent months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million last year, with more than 70 percent of the population now having access to them.

Following are the net additions by mobile operators in June and their total subscriber base in India, the world's second-largest mobile phone services market after China. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.12 169.19 Reliance Comm 2.10 143.27 Vodafone Essar 2.09 141.52 Idea Cellular 1.35 95.11 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.90 93.73 Tata Teleservices 0.22 90.99 Aircel 0.92 57.98 Unitech Wireless 0.94 26.33 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.50 11.73

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ------------------------------------------------------------ Videocon Tele 75,688 7.13 MTNL -2,340 5.50 S Tel 151,470 3.32 Loop 19,665 3.15 HFCL Infotel -35,500 1.40 Etisalat DB 59,237 1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE:

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 71.11 at the end of June, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 155.96, whereas rural areas had just 34.58.

* Active mobile subscribers in June were 594.77 million, or about 70 percent of the total connections.

* By end-June, nearly 13 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 12.32 million in June from 12.12 million in May.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 34.29 million at end June 34.40 million in May.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 885.99 million phones as at end-June, or a total tele-density of 73.97.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)