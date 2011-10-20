Oct 20 Indian mobile phone operators added a net 7.34 million mobile subscribers in August, or a 0.86 percent growth over the previous month, taking the total connections in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market to 865.71 million.

Mobile phone additions in India have sharply fallen in recent months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million last year, with more than 70 percent of the population now having access to them.

By comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.17 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 927.26 million in August.

Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in August and their total subscriber base in the country, as per data released by the telecoms regulator on Thursday. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 1.15 171.85 Reliance Comm 1.28 146.07 Vodafone Essar 1.13 144.14 Idea Cellular 2.33 98.44 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.26 95.41 Tata Teleservices 0.24 88.56 Aircel 0.60 59.19 Unitech Wireless 0.35 27.74 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.58 12.84

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ------------------------------------------------------------ Videocon Tele -652,383 6.38 MTNL 30,449 5.56 S Tel -67,259 3.43 Loop 19,035 3.18 Etisalat DB 52,941 1.48 HFCL 32,443 1.45 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE:

* Active mobile subscribers in August were 608.63 million, or about 70 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 72.12 at the end of August, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 157.76, whereas rural areas had just 35.20.

* By end-August, 18 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 12.69 million in August from 12.50 million in July.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 34.07 million at the end of August from 34.18 million in July.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 899.78 million phones as at end-August, or a total tele-density of 74.96.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)