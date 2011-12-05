Dec 5 Indian mobile phone operators added a net 7.9 million mobile subscribers in September, or a 0.91 percent growth over the previous month, taking the total connections in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market to 873.61 million.

Mobile phone additions in India have sharply fallen in recent months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million last year, with nearly 73 percent of the population now having access to them.

By comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.32 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 939.5 million in September.

Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in September and their total subscriber base in the country, as per data released by the telecoms regulator on Monday.

LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.94 172.78 Reliance Comm 1.02 147.09 Vodafone India 0.85 144.99 Idea Cellular 1.74 100.18 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.38 95.79 Tata Teleservices 0.22 88.77 Aircel 0.60 59.79 Unitech Wireless 1.92 29.65 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.43 13.27

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ------------------------------------------------------------ Videocon Tele -113,212 6.27 MTNL 28,360 5.58 S Tel 62,406 3.50 Loop 14,912 3.20 Etisalat DB 38,313 1.52 HFCL -221,268 1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE:

* Active mobile subscribers in September were 617.76 million, or just over 70 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 72.7 at the end of September, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 159.03, whereas rural areas had just 35.44.

* By end-September, 20.6 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 12.84 million in September from 12.69 million in August.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 33.31 million in September from 34.07 million at the end of August.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 906.93 million phones as at end-September, or a total tele-density of 75.48.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)