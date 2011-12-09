Dec 9 Indian mobile phone operators added a net 7.8 million mobile subscribers in October, a 0.9 percent growth over the previous month, taking total connections in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market to 881.4 million.

Mobile phone additions in India have sharply fallen in recent months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million last year, and more than 73 percent of the population now has access to cellular phones.

Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in October and their total subscriber base in the country, according to data released by the telecoms regulator.

LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN)

----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.95 173.73 Reliance Comm 1.03 148.12 Vodafone India 0.92 145.92 Idea Cellular 1.64 101.82 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.40 96.20 Tata Teleservices -0.94 87.84 Aircel 0.49 60.28 Unitech Wireless 2.67 32.32 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.75 14.02

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ------------------------------------------------------------ Videocon Tele -200,750 6.07 MTNL 31,778 5.62 S Tel 44,904 3.54 Loop 14,160 3.21 Etisalat DB 50,458 1.57 HFCL -65,627 1.16 ------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE:

* Active mobile subscribers in October were 626.18 million, or just over 71 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 73.3 at the end of October, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 159.96, whereas rural areas had just 35.82.

* By end-October, 23.2 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 12.98 million in October from 12.84 million in September.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 33.19 million in October from 33.31 million at the end of September.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 914.59 million phones as at end-October, or a total tele-density of 76.03.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)