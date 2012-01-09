Jan 9 India added a net 2.97 million mobile subscribers in November, the slowest pace of monthly growth in several years in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, as companies including Tata Teleservices removed inactive users from their networks in a clean-up exercise.

India had 884.37 million mobile connections as of November end. In comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, had 963.68 million mobile subscribers.

Mobile phone additions in India have sharply fallen in the past several months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as more than 73 percent of the population now has access to cellular phones and with companies disconnecting users who have not used their phones for the past six months.

Total industry gross mobile additions were 8.19 million in November, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said, but 5.22 million existing subscribers were disconnected during the month, dragging the net sign ups to less than 3 million.

Tata Teleservices, the country's six-largest mobile carrier and 26 percent owned by Japan's NTT DoCoMo, lost about 4.45 million subscribers in November. The company had lost 2.68 million in July last year.

Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in November and their total subscriber base in the country. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.96 174.69 Reliance Comm 1.01 149.13 Vodafone India 0.93 146.84 Idea Cellular 2.17 103.99 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd -0.18 96.01 Tata Teleservices -4.45 83.39 Aircel 0.67 60.96 Unitech Wireless 1.86 34.18 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.48 14.49

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele -588,314 5.48 MTNL 31,787 5.65 S Tel 21,854 3.56 Loop 12,885 3.22 Etisalat DB 44,558 1.61 HFCL -6,055 1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE:

* Active mobile subscribers in November were 635.39 million, or nearly 72 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 73.44 at the end of November, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 159.92, whereas rural areas had just 36.05.

* By end-November, 25.84 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile numberportability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 13.13 million in November from 12.98 million in October.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 32.96 million in November from 33.19 million in October.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 917.33 million phones as of November-end, or a total tele-density of 76.18.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)