Oct 19 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, signed up 935,947 mobile subscribers in September, taking its total in the country to 172.8 million, data from an industry body showed on Wednesday.

Vodafone Essar, India's third-largest mobile phone carrier by users and controlled by Vodafone , added 848,204 subscribers in the same month to have a total of about 145 million, the Cellular Operators' Association of India said.

The Association does not give data for No.2 mobile phone operator Reliance Communications .

Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular signed up 1.74 million mobile users in September to have a total of 100.2 million, while Telenor's India unit boosted its subscriber base by 1.92 million to 29.7 million. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)