Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) -
* Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular win 900 Mhz band spectrum in Delhi -government
* Bharti also wins 900 MHz band spectrum in Mumbai and Kolkata - government
* Reliance Industries telecom unit wins 1800 Mhz band airwaves in some zones
* Telenor India unit wins 1800 Mhz band spectrum in some zones
* Reliance communications wins 1800 MHz band spectrum in Mumbai zone -government
* Aircel wins 1800 Mhz band spectrum in some zones -government
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)