* Regulator proposing near tenfold increase over tainted
2008 sale
* Proposed 2G base price higher than 2010 3G sale
* Says auction should be open to all eligible operators
* Industry warns of "irreparable damage"
(Adds carrier comments, details)
By Devidutta Tripathy and Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, April 23 India's telecoms regulator
proposed a near tenfold increase in the price of 2G spectrum in
a reissue of licences being stripped from mobile operators,
drawing howls of protest from companies hoping to win them back.
India's Supreme Court in February revoked all permits
awarded in a tainted 2008 sale, which a state auditor estimated
cost the government up to $34 billion by awarding licences at
"unbelievably low" prices.
India's telecoms market is the world's second biggest with
more than 900 million mobile phone accounts, but carriers
operate under wafer-thin margins in a ferociously-competitive
market that offers some of the world's cheapest call prices.
The regulator's recommendations are not binding on the
government, which has the final say on the auction rules. There
is no clarity yet on the timing of the 2G spectrum auction as
the June deadline to cancel the licences approaches.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday
recommended an auction base price of 36.22 billion rupees ($695
million) for every megahertz (MHz) of nationwide spectrum in the
1800 MHz band, compared with a price of around 3.8 billion
rupees ($73 million) in the 2008 sale.
Industry groups slammed the proposals, calling the planned
base price "arbitrary, regressive and inconsistent", adding they
hoped the government would "revisit the entire process".
The Indian unit of British group Vodafone, which is
not affected by the removal of permits but wants to buy more
spectrum, said the proposal would do "irreparable harm to the
industry."
The proposed price is 8 percent higher than carriers paid
for premium 3G spectrum in a 2010 auction.
The Indian units of Norwegian operator Telenor and
Russian group Sistema, as well as India's Idea Cellular
and Tata Teleservices, are set to lose some or all of
their zonal licences. The auction would be their last chance to
win back the permits.
For spectrum in the 800 MHz and 900 MHz bands, the regulator
suggested a base price of 72.44 billion rupees per MHz, a
proposal, which if accepted, would hit Sistema's Indian unit,
which is looking to bid in the 800 MHz band.
The proposal could further hurt investor sentiment in India,
already hit by policy switches.
A pending law change that could retroactively tax overseas
deals involving Indian assets potentially makes Vodafone liable
for more than $2 billion in taxes even after India's Supreme
Court ruled in its favour.
AUCTION OPEN TO ALL
The regulator suggested that the auction should be open to
all eligible carriers holding spectrum below a prescribed limit.
India is divided into 22 telecoms zones and the
prescribed limit is 8 MHz for GSM carriers and 5 MHz for CDMA
carriers in all zones except Delhi and Mumbai where the limit is
higher.
Ahead of the regulator's announcement, shares in Bharti fell
3.7 percent, while Idea and Reliance Communications
fell more than 5 percent each amid reports that the regulator
was suggesting a higher price.
All spectrum sold in the auction will be valid for 20 years,
the regulator suggested. Winning carriers would be allowed to
make deferred payments over 10 years.
($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees)
(Editing by David Cowell)