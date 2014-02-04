Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 47 percent from floor price on day two of airwave auction
* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Kolkata up 47 percent from floor, higher by 68 percent in Mumbai
* Positive demand for slots in Mumbai in 900 Mhz spectrum band, in 1800 band in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (west)
* Spectrum auction to continue on Wednesday Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/seb66v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)