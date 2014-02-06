Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 78 percent from floor price by day 4 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor, higher by 54 percent in Kolkata

* Demand higher than supply for 1800 Mhz band spectrum in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom zones

* Spectrum auction to continue on Friday Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/faq66v (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)