NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 90 percent from floor price by day 5 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor price, 56 percent higher in Kolkata - government data

* Auction to continue on Saturday Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/myw66v (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)