NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* India telecoms secretary says have received total bids worth 583.33 billion rupees ($9.35 billion) by seventh day of mobile airwaves auction on Monday

* India telecoms secretary says total bids worth 235.9 billion rupees received in 900 Mhz band, 347.43 billion rupees in 1800 Mhz band

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 106 percent from floor price by day 7 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor price, 56 percent higher in Kolkata by day 7 of bidding - government data

* Auction resumes on Tuesday

