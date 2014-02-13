NEW DELHI Feb 13 India's telecoms spectrum auction ended on Thursday after 10 days of bidding, with the government receiving bids worth about 610 billion rupees ($9.82 billion), a senior official said.

The government official declined to be named as the auction results are not public yet.

Eight companies, including Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Group Plc 's India unit and Reliance Industries Ltd, had applied to bid in the auction of 900 megahertz and 1800 megahertz band airwaves.