UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
NEW DELHI Feb 3 India's telecoms regulator on Friday invited comments and suggestions from the industry as it prepares guidelines for auction of second-generation (2G) spectrum, after an order by the country's highest court to revoke nearly a half of the existing licences.
The Supreme Court of India ordered on Thursday all 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked and asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to propose rules for grant of licence and spectrum through an auction.
Stakeholders can send their comments by Feb. 15, the TRAI said on its website. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House is looking into how embarrassing details of President Donald Trump's recent tense phone conversations with his counterparts in Australia and Mexico were leaked to news organizations, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News Channel.