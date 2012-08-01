NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's cabinet is likely to set the starting price on Thursday for an auction of second-generation radio airwaves, two senior government sources have said.

The country will sell 2G airwaves in an auction after the Supreme Court in February ordered the revocation of all the operating permits awarded in a 2008 sale which became the centre of a corruption scandal that has blighted the government.

The auction is the final chance for carriers including Telenor and Sistema to continue working in India, the world's second biggest mobile phone market, as their licences are scheduled to be revoked in September.

"It's coming up before the cabinet tomorrow," one source said on Wednesday. "The (ministerial panel) has given them two options on the price."

A ministerial panel has recommended setting the auction base price at 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) or 150 billion rupees for 5 megahertz (MHz) of GSM radio airwave bandwith in the 1800 MHz band, the source said.

The panel has recommended the base price of another band, used by Sistema's Indian unit, at 1.3 times the base price of the 1800 MHz band airwaves, the source said.

Both sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly about the auction price in advance of the cabinet decision.

The panel's recommendations are unlikely to be welcomed by an industry that protested against the regulator's proposed base price of 181.1 billion rupees, and sought an 80 percent cut. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)