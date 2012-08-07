COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
NEW DELHI Aug 7 India's telecoms ministry will ask the country's Supreme Court for approval to conduct a mobile radio airwaves auction in early November, a senior government official said on Tuesday, seeking more time for the sale that was due by end-August.
The country is selling second-generation mobile radio spectrum through open auction for the first time, after the top court ruled that a 2008 government grant process was flawed and ordered to revoke all 122 zonal permits granted that year.
The auction was due by end-August, as the affected carriers' current permits are valid until Sept. 7, but was widely expected to be delayed as the sale starting price and other rules had not been finalised in time.
A delay in the auction could mean that the affected carriers get more time to operate. Their licences were originally ordered to be revoked in early June, but the court allowed them to operate for four more months as the auction was delayed.
The Supreme Court's order affects eight carriers -- including the Indian units of Norway's Telenor and Russia's Sistema and India's Idea Cellular. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
BAKU, Feb 23 Azerbaijan's Absheron gas field could be used as an additional source of natural gas for the Southern Gas Corridor project to take Caspian gas to Europe, SOCAR vice president Elshad Nassirov said on Thursday.