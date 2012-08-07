NEW DELHI Aug 7 India's telecoms ministry will ask the country's Supreme Court for approval to conduct a mobile radio airwaves auction in early November, a senior government official said on Tuesday, seeking more time for the sale that was due by end-August.

The country is selling second-generation mobile radio spectrum through open auction for the first time, after the top court ruled that a 2008 government grant process was flawed and ordered to revoke all 122 zonal permits granted that year.

The auction was due by end-August, as the affected carriers' current permits are valid until Sept. 7, but was widely expected to be delayed as the sale starting price and other rules had not been finalised in time.

A delay in the auction could mean that the affected carriers get more time to operate. Their licences were originally ordered to be revoked in early June, but the court allowed them to operate for four more months as the auction was delayed.

The Supreme Court's order affects eight carriers -- including the Indian units of Norway's Telenor and Russia's Sistema and India's Idea Cellular. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)