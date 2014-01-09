NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's federal cabinet allowed state-run telecommunications carriers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd to return their 4G radio spectrum and get refunds of a total 112.6 billion rupees ($1.8 billion), in a move to help the money-losing companies.

The government will refund 67.24 billion rupees to BSNL and 45.34 billion rupees to MTNL in a staggered manner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the cabinet.

BSNL and MTNL had received the spectrum in 2010 but have not yet launched the services. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)