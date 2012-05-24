NEW DELHI May 24 India's Telecom Commission
wants a higher number of slots in an upcoming auction of second
generation (2G) radio airwaves, the telecoms secretary said on
Thursday.
The commission wants at least 10 mega hertz (MHz) of
airwaves to be auctioned in each telecom zone, said R.
Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry,
higher than 5 MHz suggested by the sector regulator.
The commission is yet to take a decision on the auction base
price and will meet again on Saturday, said Chandrashekhar,
who also chairs the Telecom Commission that is the highest
decision-making body within the ministry.
In case of the upcoming auction, a panel of ministers has
the final say on pricing and other rules.
India will sell 2G radio airwaves for the first time through
an auction to redistribute them among carriers. The auction, due
by August, follows a Supreme Court order to revoke a total 122
zonal telecom permits awarded to eight carriers in a
scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had last
month suggested an auction starting price that is nearly 10
times of what carriers had paid in a 2008 state grant process
and also proposed limited number of slots in the auction.
