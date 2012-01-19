NEW DELHI Jan 19 India's Telecoms Commission has recommended to the government to charge mobile operators market-based prices on their spectrum holding beyond 4.4 megahertz going forward, the telecoms secretary said on Thursday.

The final call on this will be taken by the government, R. Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry, told reporters.

India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules to bring more transparency in the once-booming sector, which has been hit by a scandal over below-market price sale of telecoms licences.

The government has said it will sell 2G radioairwaves separately in future, deviating from the current practice of bundling them with telecoms licences.

The Telecom Commission favours an auction-based pricing for future second-generation radio airwave grants, Chandrashekhar said last month. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)