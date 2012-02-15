NEW DELHI Feb 15 India will allow mergers
and acquisitions in the telecoms sector that create combined
market share of up to 35 percent, under a quick and simple
process, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said.
A new telecoms policy will be announced in April, he added.
The sector regulator has proposed a relaxation of rules for
M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a
long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market.
India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules after the
once-booming sector was hit by a massive scandal over alleged
below-price sale of lucrative telecoms licences and radio
spectrum.
The country's Supreme Court earlier this month ordered all
122 zonal telecoms licences given to companies in a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months and asked
the regulator to propose rules for grant of radio airwaves
through an auction.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)