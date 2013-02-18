NEW DELHI Feb 18 India's Telecom Commission has decided to allow wireless broadband airwave holders to provide voice services by paying a fee of 16.58 billion rupees ($306 million), Telecom Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said on Monday.

The decision may help Reliance Industries, which owns pan-India airwaves to provide broadband services, launch voice services. ($1 = 54.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)