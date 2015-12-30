A pedestrian walks past an Apple iPhone 6 advertisement at an electronics store in Mumbai, India, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's mobile phone subscriber base peaked to more than 1 billion users for the first time, data released by the telecom regulator on Wednesday showed, making India the only country after China to achieve that milestone.

Total wireless subscribers in Asia's third-largest economy rose to more than 1 billion at the end of October from 996.7 million at September-end, the data showed.

Mobile subscriptions in India have surged in recent years, helped by the launch of cheaper smartphones and record low call rates as a result of a cut throat competition among mobile phone operators to expand customer base.

