NEW DELHI, April 23 India's telecoms regulator
has proposed a base price in the auction of 2G spectrum in the
900 mega hertz band at twice the base price set for a 3G
spectrum auction in 2010, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, higher
than what many industry watchers had been expecting.
The report cited unnamed sources.
The regulator is due to send the government its
recommendations on the rules for the auction, which is to be
held after India's top court ordered cancellation of all
telecoms permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and to
redistribute them through an open bidding process.
Officials at the regulator were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)