Nov 3 India's telecom regulator proposed guidelines on Thursday that would facilitate mergers between firms in the country's crowded mobile phone sector, and if implemented could help boost company earnings.

India's once-booming telecom sector has struggled in recent years due to ferocious competition and a massive graft scandal, prompting authorities to overhaul decades-old industry regulations.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued proposals on Thursday that would allow mergers to create companies with a maximum market share of 60 percent, and said TRAI consent would be required for any merger that would create a company with a market share between 35 and 60 percent.

The proposals must be accepted by India's government before they can be implemented.

Companies cheered government proposals last month that would allow firms to share, pool and trade radio airwaves and open the door to consolidation in the 15-player industry.

In a letter to the country's telecom secretary, the regulator also proposed implementing a uniform licence fee of 6 percent within the next four years, from a variable fee of 6 to 10 percent currently.

It also proposed allowing companies to share spectrum for five years, and allow renewal of a subsequent five-year period.

