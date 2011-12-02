* No decision on relaxing M&A rules, spectrum pricing

* Commission to meet again on Dec. 9

NEW DELHI Dec 2 India's Telecom Commission will meet again next Friday to discuss proposals from the country's telecoms regulator on pricing of second-generation spectrum and mergers and acquisitions in the sector , a senior government official said.

"We have not frozen on anything yet," R. Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry, told reporters on Friday after a meeting of the commission, the highest decision-making body within the ministry.

Chandrashekhar added that the commission was hopeful of completing discussions when it meets on Dec. 9 but would not "rush in" to a decision.

Last month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market, among other recommendations.

Earlier this year, the regulator proposed steep increases in spectrum prices and a one-time fee on spectrum beyond 6.2 megahertz, drawing howls of protest from firms.

The regulator's proposals have to be approved by the telecoms ministry to become law. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)