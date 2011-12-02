* No decision on relaxing M&A rules, spectrum pricing
* Commission to meet again on Dec. 9
NEW DELHI Dec 2 India's Telecom
Commission will meet again next Friday to discuss proposals from
the country's telecoms regulator on pricing of second-generation
spectrum and mergers and acquisitions in the sector , a
senior government official said.
"We have not frozen on anything yet," R. Chandrashekhar, the
top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry, told reporters on
Friday after a meeting of the commission, the highest
decision-making body within the ministry.
Chandrashekhar added that the commission was hopeful of
completing discussions when it meets on Dec. 9 but would not
"rush in" to a decision.
Last month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of
India (TRAI) proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the
telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited
consolidation in the 15-player market, among other
recommendations.
Earlier this year, the regulator proposed steep increases in
spectrum prices and a one-time fee on spectrum beyond 6.2
megahertz, drawing howls of protest from firms.
The regulator's proposals have to be approved by the
telecoms ministry to become law.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)