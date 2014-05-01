Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 1 (Reuters) -
* India telecom regulator recommends uniform licence fee of 8 percent of adjusted gross revenue for Internet service permit holders
* India telecom regulator recommends calculating minimum presumptive adjusted gross revenue for 4G spectrum holders that are yet to launch services
* Telecom regulator recommends presumptive adjusted gross revenue for 4g holders at 5 percent of total auction bid amount in a service zone Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/wyd98v
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)