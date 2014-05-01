May 1 (Reuters) -

* India telecom regulator recommends uniform licence fee of 8 percent of adjusted gross revenue for Internet service permit holders

* India telecom regulator recommends calculating minimum presumptive adjusted gross revenue for 4G spectrum holders that are yet to launch services

* Telecom regulator recommends presumptive adjusted gross revenue for 4g holders at 5 percent of total auction bid amount in a service zone Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/wyd98v