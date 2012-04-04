NEW DELHI, April 4 India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday dismissed review petitions by mobile carriers impacted
by the court's order in February to revoke all telecoms licences
awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, the court's website
showed.
Mobile operators including Telenor and Sistema's
Indian joint ventures and Indian companies Idea
Cellular and Tata Teleservices that are
set to lose some or all of their permits in early June had
appealed to the court to review the verdict.
The court, however, accepted the Indian government's review
petition for hearing on April 13. The government is seeking a
review of some observations made by the court in its order, but
did not challenge the licence cancellation.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)