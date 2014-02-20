NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* India's telecoms ministry limits combined revenue and customer market share at 50 percent for mergers

* Indian government says companies have to give bank guarantee for disputed one-time fee for extra spectrum in case of merger

* India's telecoms ministry issues guidelines on mergers and acquisitions

* Telcos must pay differential between entry fee for state-allocated spectrum and its market-determined price to government on merger Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)