NEW DELHI Jan 13 An Indian telecoms tribunal on Friday asked the country's telecoms ministry to refund the fines collected from newer telecoms companies for delayed rollout of services.

The companies that were penalised include the Indian joint ventures of Norway's Telenor and Russia's Sistema .

Telecoms licensees in India are required to cover 90 percent of the service area in metro zones and 10 percent of the main town in non-metro zones within the first year of obtaining radio airwaves.

India last year imposed fines on several telecoms firms that were granted permits in 2008 and asked them to explain why their licences should not be cancelled as they had failed to meet network rollout requirements.

The companies had challenged the telecoms ministry's decision at the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, citing delays in receiving radio airwaves and other government clearances for launching services to have caused slower rollout.

"A rollout obligation should ordinarily be met, but the basic question is whether a delay on the part of the licensor, as a result whereof the licensee could not fulfill its contractual obligations, cannot altogether be ignored," the tribunal said in an order posted on its website.

Aircel Ltd, Videocon Telecommunications Ltd and S Tel Private Ltd had also appealed the telecoms ministry's order.

Telenor's India joint venture, which operates under the brand name Uninor, said in a statement the penalty imposed was "unreasonable" and welcomed the tribunal's ruling. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)