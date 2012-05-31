NEW DELHI May 31 India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved a new telecoms policy, a minister said, which will replace more than a decade-old rules.

The cabinet approved the new policy with some changes from what was proposed earlier, Ambika Soni, the minister for information and broadcasting, told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet, but did not elaborate.

The country overhauled its telecoms rules after the once-booming sector was hit by a massive scandal over telecoms licence grants in 2008, which a state auditor estimated to have cost New Delhi as much as $34 billion in lost revenue.

The new policy, which will separate licences and airwaves and will allow sharing of airwaves among carriers, also seeks to facilitate consolidation in the crowded market.

Pricing of airwaves is, however, not part of the telecoms policy, and will be set through an open auction process. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)