NEW DELHI Oct 10 India's new telecoms policy will focus on building access in rural areas and promoting the domestic production of equipment, the country's telecoms minister said on Monday.

India decided to overhaul its decade-old rules for the industry after alleged rigging in the grant of licences in 2007/08 came to light late last year, which a state auditor said could have cost the government as much as $39 billion in revenue. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)