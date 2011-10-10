NEW DELHI Oct 10 India is set to unveil a new
telecoms policy that could lead to consolidation in the fiercely
competitive industry and make it more transparent after it was
rocked by a scandal that may have cost the government up to $39
billion in lost revenue.
The new policy, due to be announced at 3 p.m. (0930 GMT) on
Monday, is expected to include revised rules on the grant and
pricing of second-generation radio spectrum, while mergers and
acquisition rules for the sector could also be relaxed.
For carriers - whose share values and margins have been
battered by intense price competition that makes calls in India
among the cheapest in the world - the policy is expected to be a
mixed blessing.
Shares in two of the biggest listed carriers, Bharti Airtel
and Idea Cellular , were initially lower on
Monday, underperforming the broader market , before
turning higher. Reliance Communications shares were
up.
"Regulatory head-winds are always there for telecoms," said
K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital Market
Ltd in New Delhi.
Mital said operators' costs will rise if spectrum prices are
market-linked, and he noted talk that roaming would be made
free.
India decided to overhaul its decade-old rules for the
industry after alleged rigging in the grant of licences in
2007/08 came to light late last year, forcing the then-telecoms
minister to resign. A probe into the case is on and police have
charged 14 people so far, including the former minister.
PRICE WAR
With more than 850 million mobile subscribers, India's
mobile market trails only China's. But the 15-player market is
in the throes of a vicious price war that broke out in the
second half of 2009, squeezing profitability.
Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal, who took over last November,
has said the government will separate the 2G radio spectrum that
now comes free with licences, and instead ask companies to pay
for the air waves they are assigned based on market prices.
The minister has also said that companies will be asked to
pay market-linked prices for existing 2G radio-spectrum holdings
beyond 6.2 megahertz.
While mergers and acquisitions rules are expected to be
relaxed to help consolidation in the crowded market, Sibal has
said the government will not let the number of players in any
telecoms zone fall below six. India allocates mobile phone
licences by zone, of which there are 22.
New rules are also expected on the renewal of telecoms
licences and companies may be allowed to share and trade radio
spectrum. Sibal has said telecoms licences should be renewed for
10 years, compared with 20 years under the existing rule.
The new policy is expected to include measures to facilitate
the funding of network roll out by operators, which have been
squeezed by a drying up of bank loans in recent months.
Among other measures, the government may allow nationwide
free domestic roaming for mobile subscribers and allow users to
retain their existing mobile number even if they switch telecoms
zones.
