NEW DELHI Dec 23 India's new telecoms
policy is likely to be approved by June, the telecoms ministry
said in a statement on Friday, delaying the keenly awaited
policy by about six months as the government allows for more
time for consultation.
"To facilitate wider consultation, the time period for
giving feedback was extended by a month. Now the comments will
be consolidated and further consultation will happen, which will
take a little more time," a telecoms ministry official said.
India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules after the
sector was hit by a massive licensing scandal that a state
auditor said could have cost the government up to $39 billion in
revenue.
The country will let cellular carriers share airwaves and
allow for consolidation in the crowded 15-player market that has
also been battered by ferocious competition, the government said
in a draft telecoms policy released in October.
Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said last month the
policy was likely to be unveiled in January.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)