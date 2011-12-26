NEW DELHI Dec 26 India's Telecom Commission on Monday "by and large" accepted the sector regulator's proposals on mergers and acquisitions rules and has not ruled out levying a one-time fee on operators holding spectrum beyond 6.2 mega hertz, the telecoms secretary said.

Last month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market, among other recommendations. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Ron Askew)