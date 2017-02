NEW DELHI Oct 10 India's new telecoms policy will allow carriers to share and trade spectrum, the country's telecom minister said on Monday, in a move that could help ease pressure on big carriers that have been rapidly adding users to increasingly crowded airwaves.

It will also include a policy for allowing operators to exit the market, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said, which could eventually lead to consolidation in an industry where more than a dozen players compete, keeping tariffs and margins low. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)