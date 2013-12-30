Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* India's telecoms regulator floats consultation paper on auction of 800 Mhz band spectrum, seeks comments by Jan 15
* Seeks comments on spectrum valuation, auction floor price
* Says issues need to be decided urgently Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/vuz65v (New Delhi newsroom; +91 11 4178 1009)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)