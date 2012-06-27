June 27 India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, saw a 0.20 percent monthly increase in mobile phone subscribers in April, an equivalent of 1.85 million new users, data released by the country's telecom regulator showed on Wednesday.

About 921.02 million people in India had a mobile subscription at the end of April, up from 919.17 million in March. China, the biggest mobile phone market, had 1.03 billion mobile subscribers in May.

The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, the data showed, as companies started disconnecting users who have not used their phones for six months.

Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in April:

LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.01 183.29 Reliance Comm 0.50 153.55 Vodafone India 0.82 151.28 Idea Cellular 1.49 114.21 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd -0.72 97.79 Tata Teleservices -0.52 81.23 Aircel 1.01 63.59 Unitech Wireless 1.12 43.55 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.20 16.01

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele 156,341 6.11 MTNL -101,949 5.73 S Tel -3.43 0 Loop -14,492 3.25 HFCL 95,540 1.42 Etisalat DB -0.78 0 ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE:

* Active mobile subscriptions in April were 686.58 million, or about 74.55 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, rose to 76.07 in April. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 162.15, against 38.69 in rural areas.

* By end-April, 45.89 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their provider, after India allowed users to switch companies in January 2011.

* The number of broadband users rose to 13.95 million in April from 13.79 million in the previous month.

* The number of landline subscribers fell to 31.89 million in April from 32.17 million the previous month.

* Including landlines, India had 952.91 million phone users at the end of April, or a total tele-density of 78.71. (Source: India Telecom Regulator, www.trai.gov.in) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)