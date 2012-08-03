Aug 3 India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, saw a 0.5 percent monthly increase in mobile phone subscribers in June, an equivalent of 4.7 million new users, data released by the country's telecom regulator showed on Friday.

The country had 934.1 million mobile phone subscribers at the end of June. China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.05 billion mobile subscribers as of June.

The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010 as the market showed signs of saturation and also as companies started disconnecting users who have not used their phones for six months.

S Tel and Etisalat DB, two of the eight carriers whose licences were ordered to be revoked by the country's Supreme Court after an alleged scam, have discontinued operations.

Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in June.

LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.00 187.30 Reliance Comm 0.54 154.60 Vodafone India 1.22 153.71 Idea Cellular 1.19 117.16 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.56 98.28 Tata Teleservices -1.31 80.23 Aircel 0.48 64.88 Unitech Wireless 0.50 45.58 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.29 16.55 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) --------------------------------------------------------

Videocon Tele -661,356 5.58 MTNL 11,224 5.57 Loop -109,935 3.15 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) -5,266 1.51 S Tel 0 0 Etisalat DB 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------- NOTE:

* Active mobile subscriptions in June were 695.82 million, or about 74.5 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, rose to 76.99 in June. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 162.46, compared with 39.80 in rural areas.

* By end-June, 54.33 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011.

* The number of broadband users rose to 14.50 million in June from 14.31 million in the previous month.

* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 31.43 million in June from 31.53 million in the previous month.

* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 965.52 million phone users at the end of June, or a total tele-density of 79.58. (Source: www.trai.gov.in) (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)