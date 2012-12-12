Dec 12 India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 2.39 million in October to 904.23 million, the fourth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users in the world's second-biggest wireless services market. The growth in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010 as the market showed signs of saturation and also as companies started disconnecting users who did not use their phones for months. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.09 billion mobile subscribers as of October. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of October, based on data released on Wednesday by India's telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.49 186.41 Vodafone India 0.48 153.15 Reliance Comm -0.84 134.00 Idea Cellular 0.24 115.70 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.36 99.99 Tata Teleservices -1.61 76.75 Aircel 0.18 66.79 Unitech Wireless -1.11 41.04 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.50 16.09 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) -------------------------------------------------------- MTNL 12,781 5.31 Videocon Tele -59,151 4.39 Loop -47,379 2.98 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) 21,507 1.63 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in October were 703.92 million, or about 77.9 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 74.21 as of October. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 153.06, compared with 39.78 in rural areas. * By end-October, 75.14 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 14.81 million in October from 14.68 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.95 million in October from 31.08 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 935.18 million phone users at the end of October, or a total tele-density of 76.75. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy)