March 15 India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 2.1 million, or 0.24 percent, in January to 862.62 million, the seventh straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, posted a 0.9 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.12 billion in January. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of January in the world's second-biggest wireless services market, based on data released on Friday by India's telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) LEADING COMPANIES: NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.28 184.19 Vodafone India 0.22 147.70 Reliance Comm -0.22 118.31 Idea Cellular 2.45 116.40 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.32 100.24 Tata Teleservices -1.88 67.68 Aircel -1.78 61.57 Unitech Wireless -1.4 40.12 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.53 14.35 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) -------------------------------------------------------- MTNL -103,798 5.20 Videocon Tele 1,383,258 2.26 Loop 16,245 3.01 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) -107,524 1.59 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in January were 708 million, or 82.08 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.57 as of January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 142.10, compared with 39.26 in rural areas. * By end-January, 84.26 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 15.01 million in January from 14.98 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.52 million in January from 30.79 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 893.15 million phone users at the end of January, or a total tele-density of 73.07. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)