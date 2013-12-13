Dec 13 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.56 percent or a net 4.9 million in October to 875.48 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.8 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to 1.22 billion as of end-October. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wirless market by number of users, as of end-October. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.49 194.88 Vodafone India 1.15 156.69 Idea Cellular 1.15 128.38 Reliance Comm 0.45 116.71 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.04 97.90 Aircel 0.50 63.74 Tata Teleservices -0.10 63.45 Unitech Wireless -0.02 32.33 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.15 9.57 MTNL -0.17 3.57 Videocon Telecommunications 0.24 3.48 Loop Mobile 0.06 2.95 Quadrant Televentures 0.89 1.82 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in October were 744.28 million, or 85.01 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were 70.96 in October. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 138.23, compared with 41.27 in rural areas. * In October, 2.3 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * The number of wirleine broadband users fell to 14.91 million in October from 15.36 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.08 million in October from 29.28 million in September. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 904.56 million phone users as of Oct. 31, or a total tele-density of 73.32. (Compiled by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)