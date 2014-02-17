Feb 17 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.6 percent, or a net 5.16 million, in December to 886.3 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to 1.23 billion as of end-December. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of end-December. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.81 198.41 Vodafone India 2.37 160.41 Idea Cellular 0.27 128.69 Reliance Communications 0.23 117.24 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -2.04 96.29 Aircel 1.63 66.91 Tata Teleservices -0.08 63.27 Telewings 0.41 32.78 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.22 9.81 Videocon Telecommunications 0.30 3.97 MTNL 0.01 3.59 Loop Mobile -0.03 2.98 Quadrant Televentures 0.06 1.96 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in December were 762.4 million, or about 86 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 71.69 in December. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 138.94, compared with 41.95 in rural areas. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * In December, 2.5 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. * Total broadband connections were 55.2 million at end-December. There were 40.66 million wireless broadband users and 14.54 million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.89 million in December, from 29.01 million in November. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 915.19 million phone users as of Dec. 31, or a total tele-density of 74.02. * Source text:link.reuters.com/pur86v (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)