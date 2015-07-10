MUMBAI, July 10 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.25 percent, or a net 2.44 million, in May to touch 975.78 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday.

Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of May 31.

COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.19 229.44 Vodafone India 0.42 184.98 Idea Cellular 1.25 160.45 Reliance Communications -1.11 108.69 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.18 77.62 Aircel 0.72 82.73 Tata Teleservices -0.92 61.64 Telewings 0.92 47.71 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.09 8.73 Videocon Telecommunications 0.15 7.45 MTNL 0.05 3.53 Quadrant Televentures 0.02 2.75 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in May were 868.64 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 77.58 as of May 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 143.42, compared with 48.03 in rural areas. * In May, 3.24 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 104.96 million at end-May. There were 88.96 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 15.56 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 26.27 million at end-May from 26.36 million at the end of April. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.002 billion phone users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 79.67. * Source text: (bit.ly/1HRF07q) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)