June 26 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.32 percent, or a net 2.93 million, in April to 907.44 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.3 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to about 1.26 billion as of end-April. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.19 206.58 Vodafone India 0.73 167.29 Idea Cellular 0.77 136.56 Reliance Communications -5.14 110.4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.15 93.19 Aircel 0.99 71.15 Tata Teleservices -0.11 62.9 Telewings 0.97 36.57 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.42 9.08 Videocon Telecommunications 0.29 5.28 MTNL 0.12 3.39 Loop Mobile -0.08 2.82 Quadrant Televentures 0.08 2.26 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in April were 791.11 million, or about 87.2 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 73.1 in April. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.93, compared with 43.45 in rural areas. * In April, 2.2 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 61.7 million at end-April. There were about 46.4 million wireless broadband users and about 14.9 million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.36 million at the end of April from 28.49 million at the end of March. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 935.8 million phone users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 75.4. * Source text: bit.ly/1yQgXhV (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)