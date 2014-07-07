July 7 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.3 percent, or a net 2.71 million, in May to 910.16 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.4 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to about 1.26 billion as of end-May. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of May 31. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.66 208.24 Vodafone India 0.98 168.27 Idea Cellular 1.16 137.72 Reliance Communications -2.04 108.34 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -1.57 91.61 Aircel 0.94 72.09 Tata Teleservices 0.08 62.97 Telewings 1.31 37.88 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.03 9.10 Videocon Telecommunications 0.13 5.41 MTNL 0.01 3.40 Loop Mobile 0.02 2.84 Quadrant Televentures 0.01 2.27 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in May were 790.5 million, or about 86.9 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 73.2 as of May. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.72, compared with 43.72 in rural areas. * In May, 2.23 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 65.3 million at end-May. There were about 50 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 14.95 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.18 million at end-May from 28.36 million at the end of April. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 938.34 million phone users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 75.5. * Source text: bit.ly/1r2u7nm (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)