(Corrects dateline to Aug 20) Aug 20 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.52 percent, or a net 4.77 million, in June to 914.92 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion as of end-July. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of June 30. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.01 209.25 Vodafone India 1.62 169.90 Idea Cellular 1.29 139.01 Reliance Communications 0.51 108.85 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -2.14 89.47 Aircel 0.98 73.07 Tata Teleservices -0.10 62.87 Telewings 1.43 39.31 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.05 9.15 Videocon Telecommunications 0.14 5.55 MTNL -0.03 3.37 Loop Mobile -0.01 2.84 Quadrant Televentures 0.01 2.28 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in June were 795.58 million, or about 87 percent. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 73.55 as of June. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 140.44, compared with 43.82 in rural areas. * In June, 2.39 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 68.83 million at end-June. There were 53.44 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 14.97 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.03 million at end-June from 28.18 million at the end of May. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 942.95 million phone users as of June 30, or a total tele-density of 75.80. * Source text: bit.ly/1n9wlxk (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and David Holmes)