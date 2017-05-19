(Adds Reliance Jio subscriptions data) May 19 India added a net 5.98 million mobile phone users in March, data from the country's telecom regulator showed on Friday, taking the total number of subscribers to 1.17 billion. Following is a table of cellphone users in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.0 273.6 Vodafone India 1.8 209.1 Idea Cellular 2.10 195.4 Reliance Jio 5.84 108.7 Reliance Communications -2.8 83.5 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 2.10 101 Aircel -0.15 90.9 Tata Teleservices -2.2 49 Telenor -1.1 50.5 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.34 4.9 MTNL 0.00029 3.6 Quadrant Televentures -2.2 0 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in March were 1,016.38 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.08 as of March 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.71 compared with 56.47 in rural areas. * In March, 6.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 276.52 million at end-March. There were 257.71 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.24 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 24.40 million at end-March from 24.35 million at the end of Feb. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of March 31, or a total tele-density of 92.98. * Source text: bit.ly/2qA92c6 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju Dwarakanath)