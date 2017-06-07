LONDON, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Increasingly
scorching summer heat in India is leading to a big jump in
heatwave deaths – and much worse is likely on the way,
researchers said on Wednesday.
A modest 0.5 degree Celsius rise in average temperatures in
India over the last 50 years has led to a nearly 150 percent
hike in heatwaves that kill at least 100 people, said
researchers at the University of California in Irvine.
But with India now on a path to between 2.2 and 5.5 degrees
Celsius of temperature rise by the end of the century, the rate
of heatwave deaths in India – and other Asian nations – could
soar, scientists say.
"I was taken aback by how large the increase in the
likelihood of these mass mortality events was with a modest
increase in temperature," said Steven J. Davis, an earth systems
science professor at the university and one of the authors of
the report, published in the journal Science Advances.
"Even under the lower global warming scenario, you still see
temperature increases of 2, 3 or more degrees. We're looking at
a small temperature increase and still seeing a big increase in
heatwave deaths. It seems pretty shocking," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.
With such temperature rises expected across much of the
world by the end of the century, higher heat levels "may make
low-latitude developing nations in the Asian subcontinent, the
Middle East, Africa and South America practically uninhabitable
during the summer months", the report noted.
The study, based on temperature and heat death data from
India between 1960 and 2009, looked at heatwaves defined as
three or more consecutive days of very high temperatures.
It noted that in the years since 2009 heatwaves in India
killed more than 1,300 people in 2010, 1,500 in 2013, and 2,500
in 2015 as summers grow hotter.
Recorded heatwave deaths in India are likely underestimates,
the researchers said, because deaths, particularly in rural
areas, may not be classified as being the result of heat.
Access to electricity – particularly for air conditioning –
can help curb heat deaths, the study found, but about a quarter
of Indians have no electric power, and nearly a quarter earn
less than $1.25 a day, which can make electricity unaffordable.
The poor are particularly hard-hit by heatwaves, researchers
said, not only because many lack power but also because they
often struggle to access clean drinking water and shelter from
the heat, and may have health conditions aggravated by high
temperatures and limited medical care.
India's government is trying to expand access to electric
power, in part to cope with rising heat, and aims to connect all
homes by 2019 – a huge task in a nation of 1.3 billion people.
"Access to air conditioning and electricity is key to
address heat-caused mortality and that requires significant
investment," said Amir AghaKouchak, one of the report's authors.
"India's government is trying, they're doing great. But the
population is also growing. It's not an easy challenge."
Some Indian cities also have put in place heat action plans
that provide emergency cooling centres, cancel leave for doctors
and broadcast warnings when temperatures reach critical levels.
"India is quite proactive in climate-related education and
outreach," AghaKouchak said by telephone. "Awareness is the
low-hanging fruit" in dealing with the problem, he added.
But bigger temperature rises expected in coming decades will
make it harder to find effective coping strategies, Davis
warned.
An ongoing heatwave in the Indian states of Odisha and
Gujarat has killed nearly 20 people in recent days, with the
summer only just getting underway, he noted.
A half degree of warming over the last 50 years already has
boosted deadly heatwaves from one every eight years to one every
three years on average, Davis said.
"Assuming that relationship holds for another half degree –
or more – it could be much worse," he said.
The findings, the researchers said, are "a wake-up call to
governments and international organisations to devote resources
and efforts to improving the resilience of areas most vulnerable
to the impacts of climate change".
As the United States prepares to withdraw from the Paris
climate agreement, "we shouldn't be turning our backs on the
world that is suffering these effects", Davis said.
