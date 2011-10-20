SINGAPORE Oct 20 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd has bought 20,000 tonnes of gasoline from Vitol
for delivery in November, industry sources said on Thursday.
The state-owned refiner bought two 10,000 tonne gasoline
cargoes, one a Euro-III and another a Euro-IV compliant grade,
for Nov. 12-15 arrival at Kandla, they said.
It paid premiums of $5.80 a barrel and $6.50 a barrel to
Singapore quotes for the Euro-III and Euro-IV compliant grades
respectively.
The cargoes will be supplied by Vitol.
The levels paid are similar to its previous purchase of a
combination cargo of 20,000 tonnes of Euro 3 and 4 gasoline from
Shell at a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Singapore quotes for
delivery into Kandla over Aug. 8-12.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)